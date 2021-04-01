MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Announces $0.75 Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th.

NYSE:MSM opened at $90.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $50.66 and a 52 week high of $92.27.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

MSM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 67,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,339 shares of company stock worth $7,019,914. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

