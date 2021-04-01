mStable USD (MUSD) Price Up 4.2% This Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.33 million and $121,369.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,196.53 or 0.99872308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00033099 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00105630 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001377 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 40,332,568 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

mStable USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.