M&T Bank’s (MTB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $161.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

MTB stock opened at $151.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nexus Investment Management raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management now owns 131,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners now owns 97,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. ExxonMobil Investment Management raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ExxonMobil Investment Management now owns 35,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management now owns 332,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,297,000 after buying an additional 33,770 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

