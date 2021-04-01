Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.07

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.07 and traded as high as $9.59. Mullen Group shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on MLLGF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. CIBC began coverage on Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mullen Group from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

