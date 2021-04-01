Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.76

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.76 and last traded at C$12.75, with a volume of 298491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cormark increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

