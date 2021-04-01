Multiplier Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.49 Million (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $30.49 million and $529,130.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier token can currently be bought for $30.12 or 0.00050986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00064190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $233.58 or 0.00395432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.37 or 0.00816610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00090915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028906 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 tokens. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

Multiplier Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

