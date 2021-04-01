MurAll (PAINT) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, MurAll has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MurAll has a market capitalization of $16.91 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00063990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.90 or 0.00337731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.97 or 0.00768683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00089065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028650 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,860,706 coins and its circulating supply is 8,146,595,664 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

