Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Murphy Oil reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUR. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at $295,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.