MVL Price Tops $0.0534 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One MVL coin can now be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $631.51 million and $237.61 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.23 or 0.00643949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025989 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,823,327,226 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

