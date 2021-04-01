Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,553 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 3.00% of Myers Industries worth $22,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Myers Industries by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Myers Industries by 182.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $712.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.