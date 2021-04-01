Myriad 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $47,871.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Myriad has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $47,871.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,774,511,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Myriad Coin Trading

