Myriad (XMY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $65,465.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Myriad has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $65,465.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,774,602,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.