Mysterium (MYST) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and $18,718.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00052067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.00 or 0.00650087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00068412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00026038 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

MYST is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

