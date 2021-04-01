Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Update

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBRV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,431. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $442.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

