Name Changing Token (NCT) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $262,852.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00050864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,004.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.09 or 0.00644205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00069157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00027684 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,143,357 coins and its circulating supply is 39,113,737 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

