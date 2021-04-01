Nano Hits Market Capitalization of $675.47 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $5.07 or 0.00008586 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $675.47 million and approximately $110.67 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,041.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,974.13 or 0.03343654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.44 or 0.00342887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $553.64 or 0.00937724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.81 or 0.00426498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.18 or 0.00381400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00274577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00024077 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

