Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Short Interest Down 21.5% in March

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNOX stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,267. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $94.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital microelectromechanical system semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

