Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $41.45

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.45, but opened at $44.22. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 3,948 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital microelectromechanical system semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.