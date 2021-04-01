Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 209.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nanosonics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:NNCSF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.26. 125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812. Nanosonics has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86.

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

