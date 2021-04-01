NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) vs. Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Head-To-Head Review

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

NantHealth has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.5% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 59.6% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NantHealth and Sphere 3D’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $95.96 million 3.86 -$62.76 million ($0.57) -5.84 Sphere 3D $5.58 million 3.82 -$4.28 million N/A N/A

Sphere 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NantHealth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NantHealth and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -60.94% N/A -32.31% Sphere 3D -150.83% N/A -57.30%

Summary

NantHealth beats Sphere 3D on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions. The company also provides NaviNet, a suite of SaaS-based solution enabling payers and providers to streamline communication and consolidate information; NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform for communication between health plans and providers; NaviNet AllPayer that provides eligibility, benefit, and claim status information to provider offices for commercial and government plans and CMS for Medicare beneficiaries through the NaviNet portal; and OpenNMS is an open-source network monitoring solution for enterprise-grade networks. In addition, it offers GPS Cancer, a comprehensive molecular profile that integrates whole genome/exome (DNA) sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples and whole transcriptome (RNA) sequencing; Omics Core, an in-vitro diagnostic built on a custom-targeted whole exome sequencing platform; and Quadris, a data solution that includes multi-data analysis, reporting, and professional service. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. It also provides G-Series appliance to simplify Windows application migration and to enable access from various devices; and G-Series Cloud solution to provide a virtual appliance, as well as offers Glassware solution, which is compatible with the open virtual appliance and open virtual format. In addition, the company provides SnapServer network attached storage solutions, including SnapServer XSR40, a 1U server that can be configured with up to four SATA III and SSD drives; SnapServer XSR120, a 2U server, which can be configured with up to 12 SATA III, SAS, and SSD drives; GuardianOS, a storage software solution; and Snap Enterprise Data Replicator that provides multi-directional WAN-optimized replication. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, V3, SnapSync, and HVE brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

