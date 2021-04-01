NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) by 356.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,192 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of NantKwest worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NantKwest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NantKwest by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49,222 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NantKwest by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NantKwest by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NantKwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NK stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. NantKwest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 2.61.

In other news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 16,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $245,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at $476,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 11,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $232,071.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,207,166 shares in the company, valued at $65,843,117.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,437. Insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NantKwest Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

