NaPoleonX Achieves Market Cap of $13.11 Million (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One NaPoleonX coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000875 BTC on major exchanges. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $13.11 million and approximately $6,813.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NaPoleonX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.33 or 0.00640879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00068519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NaPoleonX (NPX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NaPoleonX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NaPoleonX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.