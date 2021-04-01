Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,767. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

