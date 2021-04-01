Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $151.52

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $151.52 and last traded at $151.34, with a volume of 10463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.43.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

