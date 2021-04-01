Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,970,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.48% of Natera worth $295,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $486,506.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,451.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,719. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,137. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.80. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

