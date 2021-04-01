National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF)

Analysts at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS:TUERF remained flat at $$5.58 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

