National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF)

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of Park Lawn stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $25.47. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. Park Lawn has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $25.47.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

