National Bankshares Downgrades Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) to Sector Perform

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$11.30 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$12.50. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cormark cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$11.30 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.30 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.33.

PL traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,452. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.82. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.63 and a 12 month high of C$11.28. The stock has a market cap of C$374.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$116.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Renewable Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

