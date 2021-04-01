National Bankshares Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$63.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.27.

Dollarama stock traded up C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,642. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$37.20 and a 12 month high of C$57.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

