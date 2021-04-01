National Pension Service Acquires 39,307 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,307 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Prologis worth $95,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,104,000 after purchasing an additional 984,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,259,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,836,000 after purchasing an additional 670,278 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.31. 11,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.22. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

