National Pension Service Acquires 4,647 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Synopsys worth $65,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after acquiring an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $8.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.54. 20,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,979. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.51 and a 52-week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Insiders have sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

