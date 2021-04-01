National Pension Service Acquires 8,418 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Moody’s worth $69,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $9,256,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Moody’s by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,171 shares of company stock worth $4,159,491 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.08.

NYSE:MCO traded up $4.02 on Thursday, reaching $302.63. 3,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,818. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.68. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $192.00 and a 52 week high of $307.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

