National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,437,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,572 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Altria Group worth $99,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $50.43. 71,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,434,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a PE ratio of 142.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.