National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Humana worth $79,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.38.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $414.68. 2,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,579. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.74. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.49 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

