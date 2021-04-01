National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Lululemon Athletica worth $61,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,044,000 after buying an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $89,993,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,943 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.75. 25,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $177.77 and a one year high of $399.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.78.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.