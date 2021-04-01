National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

National Pension Service raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Norfolk Southern worth $80,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 346,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $82,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.58.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.92. 4,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,775. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $136.65 and a 52-week high of $273.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

