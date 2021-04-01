National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

National Pension Service increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Ross Stores worth $62,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 593,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,925,000 after buying an additional 281,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.89. 4,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,966. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $127.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.05.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,807 shares of company stock valued at $24,894,431 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

