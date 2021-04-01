National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,949 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of CSX worth $92,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.60. 22,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.86. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

