National Pension Service Buys 16,143 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of The Progressive worth $84,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after purchasing an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after buying an additional 68,497 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in The Progressive by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,994,000 after acquiring an additional 64,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

PGR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average is $92.98. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $70.72 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

