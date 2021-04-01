National Pension Service Buys 6,008 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

National Pension Service raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of S&P Global worth $105,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,069,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $359.41. 9,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,964. The stock has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.11 and a 52-week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.