National Pension Service Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,825,831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,891 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of General Motors worth $76,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in General Motors by 231.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,509,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,866 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,723,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 140,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,655,938. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

