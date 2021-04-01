National Pension Service Decreases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of MercadoLibre worth $102,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded up $85.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,557.92. 8,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,239. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.04 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,625.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,513.41. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,200.30 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.79.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

