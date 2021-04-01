National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Duke Energy worth $91,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,238,000 after purchasing an additional 88,997 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.61. 23,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

