National Pension Service Has $100.24 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,355 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.10% of Square worth $100,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Square by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $22,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock worth $269,006,080 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.76. The company had a trading volume of 135,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,760,640. The firm has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.40, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.14. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.