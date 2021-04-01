National Pension Service Has $101.63 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

National Pension Service cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Lam Research worth $101,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.15.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $29.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $625.23. The stock had a trading volume of 46,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $213.29 and a 12 month high of $603.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

