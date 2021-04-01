National Pension Service Has $106.17 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

National Pension Service raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $106,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,049,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,344,000 after buying an additional 55,570 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.06. The company had a trading volume of 43,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,224. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.