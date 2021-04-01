National Pension Service Has $62.02 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Roper Technologies worth $62,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $404.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,476. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.22.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

