National Pension Service Has $89.21 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

National Pension Service raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,155 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of The Southern worth $89,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Southern by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after purchasing an additional 856,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 150.8% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,392,000 after buying an additional 669,801 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,330. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.