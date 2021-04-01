National Pension Service Has $89.90 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of FedEx worth $89,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in FedEx by 2,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Argus increased their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $282.41. 14,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

