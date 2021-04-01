National Pension Service Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of CME Group worth $84,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $205.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,475. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.57.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

